Läs studenternas brev om mångkulturella Tjärna ängar

Se artikel i NyT v.42

Respected University Governing Board members,

As a board member of Dalarnas Studentkår, representing international students, I am writing this letter to the Board of Dalarna University, voicing the opinion on behalf of students concerning the accommodation situation in Borlänge. Due to the consistent severity of the incidents in recent times with only discussions leading to no actions being taken, it calls fo immediate solutions. I sincerely hope that this letter will lead to some concrete action to be taken.

As we know, some of the accommodation for students in Borlänge is situated in Tjärna Ängar. Most of the students residing here are international students from all around the world including both EU and non-EU students coming from countries with a very low crime rate.

The dream of every student coming to study in Sweden comes from the delightful experience they are expecting to have in one of the first world countries. To experience its rich culture and traditions, Dalarna is certainly a place for this. It is with this view that students enrol at Dalarna University. Is the University successful in fulfilling this dream of every student? The reality is NO! The first impression of every student both national and international is “Oh! Where are we? Is this Sweden?” As students try to adjust living in a neighbourhood with unexpected culture, they are facing multiple issues, either personally, physically, or mentally.