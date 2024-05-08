Logga in
Prenumerera
Logga in
Prenumerera
The Bilderberg Meeting of 2024 takes place in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Disclosure by Nya Tider: Time and place for Bilderberg 2024

  • , 12:38
As the first magazine in the world, Nya Tider discloses where and when 2024 year's Bilderberg meeting will take place.

Nya Tider has been in contact with the Swedish government office and invoked the country’s constitutionally protected principle of public access to official records, in order to be able to obtain documents relating to the global lobby group’s communication to the Swedish government. Finally, we get to see an e-mail sent to Angela Kennedy, employed as a secretary to Sweden’s EU Minister, Jessika Roswall (Moderate party).

It states that the Bilderberg Group meeting takes place in the Spanish capital of Madrid from May 30 to June 2.

The message reads as follows:

“Hello Angela

Thanks for the call earlier today. As I mentioned, it concerns the minister’s availability to attend the Bilderberg Meetings in Madrid on May 30 from 5 pm until June 2 at lunch. Great if you have the opportunity to tune in and come back shortly. Wish you a nice weekend.”

The invitation to Bilderberg came from Sara Nyman at Investor AB, the mighty Swedish business family Wallenberg’s investment company. Source: Nya Tider/Swedish government

The e-mail reveals a startling fact. Sara Nyman, who invited the minister, in fact has no position within the Bilderberg group. Instead, she is employed at Investor AB as an executive assistant to Marcus Wallenberg, which in practice means that she is the closest secretary to the Swedish business magnate. It is also from an e-mail address at Investor AB that she contacts the cabinet committee.

Marcus Wallenberg is vice chairman of Investor AB, the Wallenberg sphere’s investment company through which it owns large shares – and thus gains decisive influence – in large Swedish and international companies. For example, Investor AB is the largest shareholder in the bank SEB, where Marcus Wallenberg is chairman of the board of directors.

Marcus Wallenberg is also a member of the Bilderberg group’s exclusive steering committee, which is responsible for the invitations. The fact that his secretary is now inviting the EU minister indicates that it is Mr. Wallenberg himself who is responsible for which Swedish ministers get the privilege of participating in the exclusive lobby meeting, which only gathers about 100 people from all over the world.

Marcus Wallenberg is a member of the Bilderberg group’s steering committee and the person responsible for which Swedish ministers get the privilege of participating in the lobby meeting. Photo: Investor AB

In her reply to Sara Nyman, the secretary at the Swedish government’s cabinet committee, Angela Kennedy, responds that EU Minister Roswall will not be able to participate. Which ministers will participate is thus still unknown to the public. Susanne Grund, another secretary at the cabinet committee, writes to Nya Tider that they cannot find any additional documents relating to the Bilderberg group meeting of 2024. This despite the fact that the meeting starts already this month.

The Bilderberg Group’s well-known strategy is to wait until the very end to make the meeting and its participants public, with the aim of making media scrutiny more difficult. Information before or after the meeting is also not made public by any governments, claiming that whoever attends the meeting does so as a “private person”.

The information that the meeting will take place in Madrid at the end of the month has been completely unknown until Nya Tider’s disclosure. The message that Sara Nyman sent to the cabinet committee ends with a text that underlines the private nature of the content. “This message (including any attachments) contains confidential information intended for a specific individual and purpose, and is protected by law. If you are not the intended recipient, you should delete this message and are hereby notified that any disclosure, copying, or distribution of this message, or the taking of any action based on it, is strictly prohibited.”

Nya Tider was the only Swedish newspaper to reveal that the government’s NATO negotiator Oscar Stenström attended the Bilderberg meeting last year in Lisbon, Portugal. His presence was secret: he was not on the official list of participants. Shortly after the meeting, he resigned from his position at the government office and was instead employed by Marcus Wallenberg.

Since the Bilderberg Group’s first meeting in 1954, almost all Swedish prime ministers have participated, either before or during their time as prime minister. The only exceptions are Ingvar Carlsson and Göran Persson. A large number of other ministers have also attended.

Dela artikeln
  • , 12:38

Materialet är upphovsrättsskyddat. Du har tillstånd att citera fritt ur artiklarna förutsatt att källa (www.nyatider.se) anges. Foton får inte återanvändas utan Nya Tiders tillstånd.

Vávra Suk

Chefredaktör och ansvarig utgivare
maj 8, 2024

Relaterat

Läs även:

NATO baserar kärnvapen­kapabelt bombflyg i Luleå

NATO baserar kärnvapen­kapabelt bombflyg i Luleå

av Christer Ericsson
juli 25, 2023

🟠 Stf. Flygvapenchefen: Nu tar vi nästa steg i vårt samarbete med USA. Historia skrevs i juni då två amerikanska B-1B Lancer strategiska bombflygplan, med kapacitet att bära kärnvapen, för första gången någonsin landade i Sverige. Det skedde inom ramen för den andra flygövningen som genomfördes i norra Sverige bara den senaste månaden. Nya Tider avslöjar flera okända aspekter om B-1B Lancer, inte minst hur det egentligen ligger till med dess kärnvapenkapacitet, samt gör en analys om varför USA och NATO är så intresserade av Sverige och ett flygfält i Norrbotten.

Natoanslutningen har gått på tvärs emot demokratin och folkets självbestämmande

Natoanslutningen har gått på tvärs emot demokratin och folkets självbestämmande

av Curt Linderholm
april 26, 2023

🟠 DEBATT. All offentlig makt i Sverige utgår från folket. Så lyder definitionen av demokrati enligt den tyngsta av Sveriges grundlagar, Regeringsformen. Om det förhåller sig på detta sätt, ja då är allt frid och fröjd. Vald regeringen har därefter till uppgift att omsätta folkets vilja till politiskt ställningstagande och praktisk handling för att folkstyret, demokratin, ska anses fylla sin grundläggande funktion. Utgick makten från folkets val av politik efter valet 2018 eller fick folk­styret stryka på foten till förmån för etablissemangets lösning som ingen röstat för? Den frågan ställer sig veckans debattör, Curt Linderholm.

Läs in mer

Nyhetsdygnet

Se hela nyhetsdygnet

Senaste numret

NyT01web-thumbnail
Till arkivet
Nya Tider är den enda tidningen som bemöter systempressens lögner i deras eget format: på papper. Sedan grundandet 2012 granskar Nya Tider den politiska korrektheten och berättar hur verkligheten ser ut bakom systemmedias tillrättalagda version. Tidningen utkommer med en nätutgåva två gånger i veckan och ett magasin varannan vecka.
Vávra Suk
Chefredaktör
Prenumerera på NyT
Alla eNyT

Recensioner

Är Hasse Alfredson passé?
Recensioner
Lennart Svensson:

Är Hasse Alfredson passé?

🟠 BOKRECENSION Humor åldras snabbt. Kan det finnas intresse för en svensk humorist som hade sin höjdpunkt på 60- och 70-talet? På sätt och vis gör det nog det. Om mannen ifråga heter Hans Alfredson. Han hade en bred begåvning. Han skrev böcker, gjorde film och revy, han kunde även teckna och sjunga någorlunda. Så en ny biografi över Alfredsons liv och gärning har sitt existensberättigande. Den fyller ett tomrum. Man kan säga att den, förutom själva personporträttet, liksom i förbigående tecknar en bild av den senare delen av det svenska 1900-talet.

av Lennart Svensson
maj 6, 2024

Kultur

Vetenskap och teknik

Reportage

Thierry Baudet: Därför behövs en fundamental opposition
Avslöjande
Peter Frisk:

Thierry Baudet: Därför behövs en fundamental opposition

🟠 Enligt Forum voor Democraties partiledare Thierry Baudet har partiet intagit en roll som ”fundamental opposition”. Detta genom att inte godkänna själva premisserna i de frågor som de andra partierna debatterar med varandra. Han tar upp invandringen, covid, klimatet, jordbruket, Ukraina och EU som konkreta exempel. ”I alla dessa frågor har vi en mycket mer fundamental inställning. Det är därför vårt parti är i en marginaliserad position, därför att det är den röda linjen som du inte får passera”, säger han till Nya Tider. Nu vill han ge fler rörelser den ”intellektuella ammunition” som krävs för att kunna argumentera för en radikalt annorlunda linje.

av Peter Frisk
februari 22, 2024
Claes Jonsson, ordförande för Sveriges Mjölkbönder, menar att Arlas egna kontroller gått överstyr och blivit en stor stressfaktor för många av de egna medlemmarna. De flesta vågar heller inte säga något därför att de är beroende av Arla för att kunna sälja sin mjölk. Foto: Nya Tider
Avslöjande
Gunnar Hellgren:

“Bönderna är rädda för Arla”

🟠 Nu går en av Sveriges största mjölkgårdar i konkurs. En av Sveriges största mjölkgårdar läggs ned efter en konflikt med Arla, och den drabbade bonden är inte ensam. Nya Tider har talat med drabbade (infälld bild) och med Claes Jonsson, ordförande för Sveriges Mjölkbönder (stor bilden). Alla vittnar om en ”tystnadskultur” där Arla har vänt sig emot sina egna för att uppfylla politiskt korrekta krav och där Arlas medlemmar inte vågar uttala sig, vare sig internt eller offentligt.

av Gunnar Hellgren
december 14, 2023

Historia

Minnen av merovingerna
Historia
Sophia Eklund:

Minnen av merovingerna

🟠 HISTORIA Den merovingiska dynastin härskade över det som idag är Frankrike, Belgien, Nederländerna och Luxemburg samt västra Tyskland från den sena delen av 400-talet till år 751. Som minnen av denna dynasti idag kan man betrakta den tidens arkitektur samt konstverk och hantverk i, framför allt, guld och illuminationer av skrifter.

av Sophia Eklund
maj 1, 2024

Hälsa

Satsa på ett eget örtapotek i år!
Hälsa
Marie Edberg:

Satsa på ett eget örtapotek i år!

🟠 Nu har vi vintern bakom oss och våren har redan deklarerat sin ankomst. Redan lyser de små snödropparna bland löv och snö. Det är nu det frusna börjar få liv igen. Snart kan vi se de första små nässelskotten titta fram. Och nu kan vi börja så våra frön, visserligen inomhus än så länge, men bara känslan av att det är på gång är fantastisk. Man blir glad bara av att titta på de färgsprakande fröpåsarna.

av Marie Edberg
mars 25, 2022

Annonser

Jämför de nyaste casinon utan svensk licens och Spelpaus hos CasinoUtanGränser
Klicka här för att utforska vad ett casino utan svensk licens kan erbjuda!

Senaste numret

NyT07web-thumbnail
Till arkivet
Nya Tider är den enda tidningen som bemöter systempressens lögner i deras eget format: på papper. Sedan grundandet 2012 granskar Nya Tider den politiska korrektheten och berättar hur verkligheten ser ut bakom systemmedias tillrättalagda version. Tidningen utkommer med en nätutgåva två gånger i veckan och ett magasin varannan vecka.
Vávra Suk
Chefredaktör
Prenumerera på NyT
Prenumerera på
Nya Tiders nyhetsbrev!

123 037 97 35

Donera

A Minska textstorlek". A+ Öka textstorlek. A++ Stor text.

Insikt24.se

Free West Media

Exakt24.se

Kundtjänst
Tel: 08-410 677 70
kund[snabel-a]nyatider.nu
Box 454, 191 24 Sollentuna

Redaktion
redaktion[snabel-a]nyatider.nu
Box 454, 191 24 Sollentuna

Annonser och SEO
salj[snabel-a]nyatider.nu

Artiklar (RSS)
© 2024 Nya Tider. Med ensamrätt. Nya Tider ges ut av AlternaMedia AB.

Ansvarig utgivare: Vávra Suk. Bankgiro: 108-0357.

Sidor

Kategorier

Logga in på ditt konto

Genom att fortsätta surfa vidare på hemsidan godkänner du vår integritetspolicy.